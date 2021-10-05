Monroe native wows entire judge panel on NBC’s The Voice

LOS ANGELES, CA (KTVE/KARD)– A Monroe native, Brittany Black who goes by Brittany Bree has hit the big stage in Los Angeles in one of the most competitive singing competitions in the country, The Voice. Black sang Call Out My Name by The Weekend and before she completed the song, she was face to face with all four judges on the panel.

Black placed beautiful twists into the song to make it her own and her hard work payed off. On Facebook, The Voice posted Black’s audition and captioned it with “This is what we like to call a perfect Blind Audition!”.

We will be following Black very closely as she moves forward in the competition and we will be talking to her family members here in Monroe, Louisiana.