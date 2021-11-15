Morgan Wallen bringing ‘The Dangerous Tour’ to Bossier City in 2022

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing “The Dangerous Tour” to Bossier City in March.

Wallen’s tour will be coming to 46 cities in the U.S. beginning in Evansville, Indiana on February 3. He is scheduled for a stop at Brookshire Grocery Arena on March 4, 2022, with Hardy opening the show. He is also scheduled for a stop at the Cajundome in Lafayette on April 23.

Wallen announced his tour Monday morning with tickets for the Bossier City show going on sale November 19 at 10 a.m.

Wallen has made a point to note on Twitter that all his fans are welcome to his shows, possibly in reference to some venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.

Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video was released of the musician using a racial slur.

He apologized in a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel.

“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I’m facing.”

Among the other acts scheduled for shows at Brookshire Grocery Arena in the next few months are Lynyrd Skynyrd on Nov. 19, Katt Williams on January 14, Cirque Du Soleil: OVO on Feb. 11, and Reba McEntire on Feb. 6.