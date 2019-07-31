Mystikal’s defense team asks judge to subpoena accuser’s mental health records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Defense attorneys for Michael Lawrence Tyler, better known as rap star “Mystikal” has filed a motion asking the Court to subpoena the medical records of his accuser.

Tyler is accused of 1st degree rape and kidnapping in an October 2016 incident at a local casino.

His co-defendant, who was charged with the same crimes, pleaded to a lesser crime in June and was released on time served in June, after spending 22 months in Caddo Correctional Center awaiting trial.

Tyler is free on $3 million bond, after spending 18 months at CCC. His trial is scheduled for November.

The motion filed today asks Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt to subpoena the Records Custodian at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

The motion was file following a Tuesday court appearance at which Tyler’s defense attorneys brought the request to Tutt’s attention. He suggested that the defense could file a motion requesting him to order the subpoena, and remarked he was surprised they hadn’t already done so.

The records the defense team is asking for are the alleged victim’s mental health records from the Jan. 1, 2008 through the present; and all pharmaceutical records related to the mental health diagnosis of the victim from Jan. 1, 2008 through the present date.

The motion requests that those records be delivered to Tutt’s chambers in the Caddo Parish Courthouse on or before August 26, 2019, or to bring them to court at 2 p.m. August 27, the next time Tyler’s case is on Tutt’s docket for arguments and hearings.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.