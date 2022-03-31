SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If the warm weather has you looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty to do around the ArkLaTex starting Thursday.

i3 Art Expo

Inspiration, Imagination, and Innovation are all components of the i3 Art Expo presented by Bossier Schools and co-sponsored by the City of Bossier at the Bossier Civic Center from March 31 – April 2.

i3 is described as an interactive experience that puts an emphasis on visual and performing arts as well as literacy and STEM. Art expo visitors can stroll through the imagination room to check out student artwork, watch a performance, participate in one of the many hands-on activities and a multitude of other activities.

The free event opens to the public Thursday and Friday night and all day on Saturday, April 2.

Four States Fair and Rodeo

The Four States Fair and Rodeo in Texarkana has all the rides and attractions you’d expect, but there is also monster truck madness, a demolition derby, and three days of rodeo action.

General admission tickets are $5 for children under 12-years-old, $7 for adults. Event-specific tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Bossier City Farmers Market

The Bossier City Farmers Market returns after its winter hiatus Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other handmade local goods are all waiting for you at the market. For the reopening, there will be food trucks as well. Admission and parking are free at the Pierre Bossier Mall (behind Starbucks).

Bossier Farmers Market is open from April through November.

CORK XVI: A Red River Revel Wine Event

Red River Revel presents CORK XVI on Saturday, April 2 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the upper pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Live music, a silent auction and raffles, vendor booths, bite-sized food options, and a special pop-up package store.

The event usually attracts more than 1,000 wine enthusiasts and socialites to the plaza.

If you haven’t already secured your tickets, you may be out of luck as their website says the event is sold out.