SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Netflix has released the first trailer for Lost Ollie, a four-part series based on Ollie’s Odyssey, the beloved children’s book by best-selling author and Emmy Award winner and Shreveport native William Joyce.

The trailer for Lost Ollie, the Netflix adaptation of Joyce’s 2016 book, was released Wednesday, and the series will premiere on August 24.

The film uses live-action and animation to tell the story of a stuffed rabbit “Ollie,” who is separated from his human owner and goes on a journey to return home.

The Netflix series will give audiences unfamiliar with Joyce’s work the chance to meet the adorable stuffed bunny and the two friends who embark on an adventure, care for him and help him find his way home as.

The four-episode adventure is reminiscent of Toy Story, a film for which Joyce created the conceptual characters, and the 1993 animated favorite Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.

The wholesome film tackles topics some tough topics, such as loss and life events that force the loss of innocence. Ollie learns quickly how dangerous the world can be but also understands the value of friendships.

Joyce has written and illustrated over 50 children’s books, including George Shrinks and Rolie Polie Olie, both adapted for television. The latter garnered three Emmy Awards for Joyce.