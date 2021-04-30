Nick Jonas set to host the “2021 Billboard Music Awards”

(NBC) – The “Billboard Music Awards” will have a new host next month on NBC.

Nick Jonas will be taking over the mantle from his fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who has hosted most recently.

Jonas has won three Billboard music awards himself over the years, as part of the sibling trio, “The Jonas Brothers.”

The “Billboard Music Awards” will air on NBC from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m.

The awards are based on multiple elements, including album and digital song sales, as well as streaming as tracked by “Billboard” magazine and its data partners. They cover the period from March 21, 2020, to April 3, 2021.