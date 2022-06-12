LOS ANGELES, Ca. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana native and Hollywood favorite, Jared Leto, has starred in an impressive number of blockbuster hits and even earned an Academy Award for his role in the film Dallas Buyers Club.

But this year, the 50-year-old Bossier City-born actor starred in a movie that made a bad impression on most fans.

Despite this, a petition is circulating on social media, urging producers to release the film for the third time.

The focus of the satiric petition falls on one of the most recent movies in the Marvel franchise, Morbius.

In Morbius, Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius alongside other big names like Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona Torres. The cast portrays the tale of an experiment gone wrong that turns Leto’s character into a bloodthirsty vampire.

Even with the big-name cast and typical success of Marvel films, Morbius flopped so badly with fans that they created a sarcastic internet meme calling for a second release of the failed film.

Oddly enough, the power and irony of the internet succeeded. The sarcastic meme gained so much online traction that the film was actually released in theaters again.

But the re-release did nothing to aid dwindling box-office numbers.

This second flop only egged “fans” on to take to change.org with the following petition:

“Dear Sony,

This weekend, excited fans across the world had the chance to once again see Morbius in the theaters. While this was an awesome opportunity, there was one problem:

We were all busy this weekend.

Some of us were washing our hair, some of us had to study, and some of us had just already made other plans.

Please don’t interpret this as disinterest on our part. If you were to once again release Morbius in theaters, just let us know, and we will be there for sure.

Unless something comes up.

Signed,

Fans of the Movies”

So far, Sony remains mum on the third release of Morbius.

But the movie is set to hit DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Tuesday, June 14.