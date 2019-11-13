Police confirm actor Charles Levin’s body found in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as “Seinfeld” and “Night Court,” has been identified as the man whose body was found last summer in an Oregon ravine, authorities said.

The death was ruled accidental, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday.

Levin, 70, played a character who performs circumcisions on a “Seinfeld” episode. His other TV credits included “Alice,” ″Hill Street Blues,” and ″Doogie Howser, M.D. Levin also had roles in movies, including “The Golden Child,” ″Annie Hall” and “This is Spinal Tap.”

Jesse Levin reported his father missing on July 8, police said. The actor, who had been living in Grants Pass, Oregon, was last seen June 27.

Levin’s orange Fiat was found on a remote and almost impassable road July 13, with the remains of his dog, a pug named Boo Boo, inside.

A body was found outside the car down a steep ravine. Police didn’t confirm the identity until this week. Levin’s body was found with no clothing on.

A pile of clothes found nearby was “not known to be associated with Charles” but police didn’t say in the report to whom they belonged.

The woman who rented a townhouse to the actor for years told police that she had sold the property and had given Levin until July 1 to move out, according to police reports. Police searched Levin’s home and said it looked like he was in the middle of moving but said they didn’t find anything suspicious.

In an email, Jesse Levin told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the family was still reeling from his father’s death and that the ongoing interest and publication of the details of the case were distressing to his family.

“He died several months ago, and in our grief we are focusing on the life of the human being,” he said. “We request that the news media do the same, or move on entirely,” he wrote.

