‘Pray for a miracle’: Conservative talk show host in ‘grave condition’ amid COVID-19 battle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine remains in “grave condition” a month after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to his family.

In a statement provided Monday evening, relatives asked his friends and followers to “pray for a miracle,” as he remained in “grave condition.”

Valentine’s family revealed on July 22 that he was hospitalized “in very serious condition” and was suffering from “covid pneumonia,” along with other side effects of the virus.

Days later, relatives said Valentine was placed on a ventilator.

Valentine, who hosts “The Phil Valentine Show” on Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, confirmed on July 11 on his Facebook page that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He spoke about his battle with the virus on his radio show.

“I think I’m on the other side of it,” Valentine said of the virus as he described coughing, congestion, and fatigue that “hurts like crap.”

He added, “I’m certainly moving forward, it appears, but not in a straight line… It’s just one of those things. I don’t want it to linger on.

Valentine previously expressed his disagreement with mask mandates, stating that hospitals were never in danger of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. He has also been critical of the virus vaccines, voicing his concerns over their safety.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” his family wrote in their initial statement following his hospitalization.

That statement concluded, “PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”