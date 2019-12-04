Presale tickets for The Doobie Brothers now available

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Presale tickets for the 50th-anniversary tour of The Doobie Brothers plus Michael McDonald will be available Thursday at 10 a.m.

To purchase your tickets, click here. Use the passcode ‘CHEER’ at checkout.

The pre-sale tour dates to see details below:

• CenturyLink Center (Bossier City, LA) on 10/14/20

• Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA) on 10/15/20

• FedExForum (Memphis, TN) on 10/17/20

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.