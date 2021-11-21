RCA National Black Rodeo finals play to a sold-out crowd in Hirsch Coliseum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After knocking off a year for the pandemic, The Real Cowboy Association’s National Black Rodeo was back bigger and better in 2021, and the finals played to a sell-out crowd Saturday night at Hirsch Coliseum.

Cowboys from the six-state area that include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Lousiana came to compete in 24 categories that included calf roping and barrel in both adult and junior categories, as well as steer wrestling in both men and women’s categories, undercoating, bull riding and more.

Winners received saddles, belt buckles, and Real Cowboy Association jackets.

Jarriett Edwards, president of the RCA National Black Rodeo said around 5,000 people attended the family-friendly event, which was a crowd-pleaser.

Edwards said the crowd “was overly excited to be here,” and his expectations were met, which he said was the result of marketing and advertising prior to the event.

Edwards took over RCA National Black Rodeo after his father, the founder of the association, passed away in 2019,

His father founded the organization in 1999, and after his father’s death, he stepped in to continue his father’s legacy.

The tour begins the summer, with rodeos being held in some of the states that compete, ends every year in Louisiana with the finals.

Already planning for 2022, Edwards said…”We look forward to seeing everybody next year.”