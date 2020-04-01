Robinson Film Center feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport is like the the thousands of other theatres in U.S., closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 16, Robinson Film Center temporarily closed its doors to visitors. As a direct result of the world-wide pandemic, Robinson Film Center is experiencing a deep decline in sales and is currently operating on approximately 5 percent of their standard revenue.

“Definitely uncertain times, unchartered times, our industry has never been through anything like this” said Meghan Hochstetler, executive director of Robinson Film Center.

With theatres closed across the country, the economic hit goes farther than just the big screen.

“We have a company in Dallas that books our films for us, the company that ships our films to us, we have the ticketing software that we pay a percentage of our ticket sales to each month” said Hochstetler.

The Robinson Film Center created a virtual program that educates, enriches and entertains viewers through the power of film. The most recent virtual programs featured films such as The Cat in the Hat, Moulin Rouge, and Under the Skin. The virtual programs are updated weekly with new movies and activities.

Click here to stay up-to-date on the Robinson Film Center’s weekly virtual programming.

This past weekend, the domestic box office revenue was zero dollars for the first time in history, the effects of this shutdown sure to leave a lasting mark.

“Our exhibition industry is gonna have to re-learn how to do things when we’re able to re-open and we’re gonna have to work through that together” said Hochstetler.

