SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport held an open house Thursday evening to unveil its newly renovated event space.

The RFC event space is known to host programming such as the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps, and is the annual site of the Prize Foundation’s Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 announcement.

Upgrades made to the second-floor event space as part of the renovation include new flooring and equipment matching the space’s intended versatility.

Community members can rent the space at affordable rates, according to Wendell Riley, Executive Director of the RFC.

“RFC is not just a place to see great films that you typically wouldn’t see at the cineplex, its a place for the community to come together, and spaces like this really help the community does that.”

The center also offers theater rentals and full on-site catering services. The downtown location is also the home of Abby Singer’s Bistro, which makes it an attractive location for events of all types and sizes. Riley wants everyone in the community to know that the space is a community resource with great amenities.

“We want everyone to check out the space, whether they are looking for a cool wedding reception venue or a place for a corporate retreat. And of course, in addition to the great food from Abby Singer’s, we have awesome popcorn.”