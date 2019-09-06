Saints Week 1 Keys to the Game

The New Orleans Saints begin their 2019 season on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans. The Black and Gold’s week 1 match-up is star-studded on both teams with Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt leading the Texans into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and in order for the Saints to win they have to key in on a few things.

The first thing is pass protection. Watt led the AFC with 16 sacks and is coming off a career high seven forced fumbles during the 2018 season. The offensive line will be tested out of the gate in the 2019 season, especially with rookie Erik McCoy starting at center for New Orleans.

