“She wants to shake the money tree”: EXCLUSIVE, Fairhope doctor speaks out about Kim Kardashian lawsuit

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – News broke Wednesday that Kim Kardashian is suing a Fairhope doctor over claims he wrongly used her image to promote a medical procedure called a “Vampire Facial.”

News 5’s Blake Brown spoke with Dr. Charles Runels who tells us Kardashian wrongly used his trademark name for a medical procedure to promote herself.

“I have no reason to get in a battle with someone with infinite money,” Dr. Runels says.

As of now, Dr. Runels tells us he has not received a summons to appear in court. He said he has removed photos of Kardashian from his website.

He claims the mega star used his trademark name without him asking her to do so.

“8 years later she wants to shake the money tree,” Dr. Runels says.

The cosmetic procedure involves drawing a patient’s blood, spinning it in a centrifuge and then injecting small amounts under the skin using multiple, small needles, Runels’ website says, and blood also is applied topically on the skin.

