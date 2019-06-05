Shreveport band to perform at 2019 Voodoo Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s ‘Seratones‘ will be among the groups performing at the 2019 Voodoo Fest in New Orleans.
New Orleans, we can’t wait to spend Halloween weekend with you at #VoodooFest. Get your costumes ready and join the ritual! https://t.co/HMPJLZhbbK — Seratones (@Seratones) June 4, 2019
This year’s event is scheduled Oct. 25-27.Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. CDT.
Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone and Beck will be the headline acts.
