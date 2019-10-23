SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Little Theatre presents “Bright Star – A New Musical” October 24th through October 27th. This production was added after the first two of the season, Mama Mia and Becky’s New Car, were sold out.

Here is a description of the musical from SLT:

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost.

Shreveport Little Theatre is located at 812 Margaret Place in Shreveport. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25.

