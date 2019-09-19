Shreveport Symphony set to open 2019-20 season with All-Tchaikovsky Spectacular

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will present an Opening Night Orchestra Spectacular on Saturday, featuring works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Shreveport native son John-Henry Crawford is returning to the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra stage Saturday, Sept. 22 with the ever-popular Rococo Variations. (Photo: Shreveport Symphony Orchestra)

The September 22 concert will feature a special performance by Shreveport native son John-Henry Crawford, who is returning to the SSO stage with the ever-popular Rococo Variations. The program closes with the exciting Symphony No. 5.

A free pre-concert discussion starts at 6:40 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport.

Tickets are available online at shreveportsymphony.com or by phone at 318-227-8863. Prices range from $20-$63. Tickets for children and students are $10/$15 (by phone only)

Two more concerts are scheduled to be held at First Baptist Shreveport before the SSO returns to the newly renovated Riverview Hall on December 21.

