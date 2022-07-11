SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer Camp at artspace is underway in downtown Shreveport.

Kids who attend first through seventh grade are able to participate through July 29. Children can attend for $10 a day and you can pay online at www.artspace.com.

Each week has a different theme, so check the website and book whatever your child is interested in. Kids are broken down into groups so they can work more closely with local artists and instructors, who not only help instruct but make it fun.

This year’s camp is based on the work of Chip Kidd, who has some of his work displayed in the main gallery.

Chip Kidd presents Batman in Black and White is free for the public to check out. Camp organizers used Kidd’s book, Go: A Kidd’s Guide to Graphic Design, to develop the camp around his work