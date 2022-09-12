SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School.

The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.

They presented a check for $1,500 dollars to Waller Elementary School in Shreveport to use however they chose. The principal, staff, and students were very appreciative of this thoughtful donation.

Charitable donations are just one aspect of the club, fellowship with one another and the community is also a huge part of it. They take their journeys on the road with both short and long distances and are made up of men and women.

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, take its name from the pages of history, during the civil war Indians called them buffalo soldiers because the black solider were fierce fighters and buffalos were fierce.

These days there is no more fighting for these soldiers, but they do make plenty of friends when out riding and are always looking for new members. If you are interested in joining them head visit them online.