SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Refine Design Décor Boutiques and More is helping local small business owners in downtown Shreveport.

The business houses and supports many artists and craft makers. Small business owners can keep costs down by renting a space and knowing a store employee will be there even when they do not sell their products.

It is a convenient one-stop shop for customers, especially for handmade gifts and one-of-a-kind items. The shopping area is perfect for those who want to shop locally. Local business owners occupy all of the spaces.

Refine Design Décor Boutiques and More manager Tami Randall says they plan to host events, workshops, and fundraisers to support local nonprofits.

Lynn sits down with some of the makers and artists to find out more about their products.