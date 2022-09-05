SIBLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The first Little Free Pantry Louisiana comes to Sibley, La. and Lynn got a chance to highlight Something Good in the community with the founder, Ethan Jeffus.

Ethan Jeffus started helping others before he was old enough to drive. Jeffus has a passion for helping others, and even so, his grandmother would drive him around to volunteer at different places in need.

He is known for his annual warming elders’ tootsies sock drive. He was named a Louisiana ambassador by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for promoting the beautification of the state and he has volunteered at a multitude of food banks.

Sibley Mayor Jimmy Williams, Lynn Vance, Ethan Jeffus

Jeffus has started Little Free Pantry Louisiana. One of the first boxes was placed in Sibley, La. near the town hall. His grandmother lived in Sibley, a place close to his heart, and recognized they did not have a food bank or pantry of any kind.

Ethan hopes to establish more little free pantries currently, there are some located in south Louisiana. He works to collect food, and the public is encouraged to place items in the box for those in need.

Anyone can utilize the food in the box, if you are in need head over to the box and take what you need.

If you are interested in setting up a box in your city or need more information, see the below, and visit Ethan Jeffus online.