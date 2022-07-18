SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport and the Office of Fair Share are working to curb the violence in our city by hosting the city’s first Hoop Don’t Shoot Tournament, giving young people something to do this summer.

Fair Share Director Leon Wheeler came up with the idea, including businesses and non-profits so the relationships formed can continue once the tournament ends.

Seniors First Director Francene Monroe said, “Summer is really tough for our kids. You know, crime goes up in July, and we want to do some things to offset the crime to get the younger people, you know, off of the streets and out of trouble.”

Monroe says she would like to work with some players in her non-profit and maintain a relationship with them.

The first games were played over the weekend, and the tournament will continue for two more weeks. These events include more than basketball games. Colleges will also be represented to give players the information they need to enroll. Mental health resources will be available to parents so they can recognize problems and know where to turn for help.

The public is asked to come to support these young people and show them that you care. Below is a list of the remaining scheduled games.

Second round:

Saturday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m., David Raines Community Center

Finals will be played:

Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m., Princess Park.