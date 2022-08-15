SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The North Louisiana Football Alliance is in its fourth season and Lynn recently did a Something Good segment on them you can find it HERE. If you are interested in joining a team or volunteering click HERE.

In this webisode, Lynn thought it would be fun to see how they line the football field. Well, she soon found out that although she thought It looked easy, it takes two hours with several volunteers.

So of course, she will be leaving it to the professionals. Make sure to watch the whole story, you can find it in the Lynn Vance Extras section of this page.

