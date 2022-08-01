SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-I recently visited Providence House to shoot a story on the good things they do for our community. One of the key things I took away from my visit is that they depend on the community for help.

Make sure you watch my full report on Providence House by clicking HERE.

In this bonus digital content, I zoomed with LaKeisha Florence from Providence House about the many volunteer opportunities available. They range from serving meals to entertaining the residents.

If you’re interested in volunteering call 318-221-7887 and speak with Katherine Shirley or click HERE.