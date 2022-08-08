SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-While shooting my “Something Good” story I met some artists and makers who work out of Refine Design Décor Boutiques and More. The business houses many small businesses within a large space divided into mini shops.

You can find anything from handmade soap to books written by local authors.

I sat down with a couple of the small business owners, including Deez Beanz, Ordained Canvas, and Karing Touch Soaps (318)294-6857.

This webisode is a little longer, but these ladies have some great products and I think you will enjoy getting to know them.

If you know of someone doing good things or a nonprofit doing good work, maybe I can feature them in a future “Something Good” segment. Email me at lvance@ktalnews.tv.