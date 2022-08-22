SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be all about the 1980s at the upcoming 2022 Auction Against AIDS to benefit the Philadelphia Center.

The Philadelphia Center was created in the spring of 1990 as a response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Shreveport-Bossier area. The center has become the resource center for Region 7 NWLA, serving Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Sabine, and Natchitoches Parishes.

The event will be Saturday, August 27, at Sam’s Town Casino from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Art from local artists as well as other items will be auctioned off.

Money raised during the event will fund programs that the Philadelphia Center provides to the community, which include education, testing, and treatment of many sexually transmitted infections.

Tickets for the Auction Against AIDS can be purchased by visiting www.pcauction.org. To learn more about programs and services provided by the Philadephia Center, please visit their website philadelphiacenter.org.