Sophia Vergara joins ‘America’s Got Talent’

(NBC NEWS) — Between Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Now Sofia Vergara, “America’s Got Talent” has a distinctly international flair.

Vergara, the newest addition, joined the panel of judges this season following the end of her long-running hit sitcom, “Modern Family.”

“I was like, oh my God, maybe this is exactly what I need because it’s so different than acting,” she says. “It’s different from finding another job on a set.”

Vergara’s new job has already shown her a little bit of everything in the auditions.

“Sometimes they’re funny, sometimes, they’re like spectacular. Sometimes, they’re crazy and there’s always a surprise!” she says.

There’s been no surprise about Vergara fitting in.

“She adds so much pepper and salt to the show,” Klum says. “She’s has such a temperament. She’s smart, she’s witty and gorgeous.”

And she’s primed for the opportunity the show offers in the weeks ahead.

“You could actually change the course of some people’s life. It’s fun!” Vergara laughs.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

