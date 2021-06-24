Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffet, Lizzo, and more at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

NEW ORLEANS — Mark your calendars, the lineup for Jazz Fest has been announced.

Top acts include Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, the Beach Boys, Ludacris, and Irma Thomas.

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held October 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

VIP packages, general admission 3-day weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all three days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP Experience ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Acura Stage audience area.

The full lineup includes:

VIP and weekend package ticket holders who rolled their 2020 tickets over to the October Festival will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing. Single-day ticket holders will be able to make their selections when single-day ticket information is released in the coming weeks.

Jazz Fest is partnering once again with CID Entertainment to provide Travel Packages for guests looking to bundle Festival tickets or VIP passes with local hotel accommodations and roundtrip shuttle service between the Festival and their hotel. For package details please visit the Jazz Fest web site.

Many area hotels offer special Jazz Fest rates. A complete list of participating hotels is posted at http://www.nojazzfest.com/travel/hotels/, including the Official Host Hotel, the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.