BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council held a special meeting Thursday to vote on a motion related to a liquor license for Surge Entertainment.

The family entertainment center owned by former New Orleans Saint, Drew Brees opened on April 8 at the E. Texas St. location in Bossier City.

The special meeting of the Bossier City Council had only one agenda item, a zoning change to allow alcohol sales at Surge Entertainment.

The change was seen as favorable by the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) and recommended to the council for an official vote.

The council voted to allow Surge to secure a license on the premises with a few conditions that Surge Entertainment must meet or the council may vote to rescind the license if the guidelines are not adhered to.

Surge must provide for two off-duty Bossier City Police Officers to secure the premises:

Friday, Saturday: 5 p.m. to midnight

Sunday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If there are no Bossier City Police Officers available during those hours a substitute from the City Marshall’s Office or Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office must be secured.

Another amendment to the liquor license specified that alcohol must be consumed in the two areas where alcohol is sold. No patron may walk around the main entertainment areas, especially where children are, with alcohol.

Amanda Bonner, Surge Assistant to the CEO, was in attendance and confirmed that the company was in the process of securing police the required police details. She also asked