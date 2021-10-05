Texas woman with Shreveport ties lands spot on The Voice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas woman who grew up in Shreveport has landed a spot on NBC’s The Voice after wowing the judges during blind auditions with a flawless rendition of New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain.”

The audition got coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to turn their chairs for Jershika Maple, who has made a name for herself in the gospel world.

Jershika Maple, 24, has landed a spot on season 21 of The Voice. (Photo courtesy: The Voice/NBC Universal)

“Y’all just made my dreams come true,” an ecstatic Maple told the coaches.

“You were ready for this moment,” Legend said in his plea to have Maple join his team. “You came out here and delivered such a powerful, electric, exciting performance. You hit those immensely challenging high notes.”

“I just think that you’re gonna be such an amazing addition to the show, Clarkson said, complimenting her on her song choice before pulling out the turquoise Team Kelly jacket to plead her case in choosing her as a coach.

Maple chose Clarkson, a native Texan who rose to fame following her own winning turn in the first season of American Idol.

Maple, 24, says she grew up singing in church, but her dad was in the military, so her family moved around.

According to her bio on the show, her family finally settled down once she was in middle school, and she was able to get into music. She joined every choir she could and was thrilled to have a steady group of friends, but unfortunately, her family moved again halfway through her senior year. Maple stayed focused on graduating and went on to pursue her dream of music.

Maple now lives in Killeen, Texas, where she works full-time as a security guard and spends her nights and weekends gigging.

The episode airs Tuesday night at 8/7 Central on KTAL NBC 6.