“The Blacklist” returns tonight on KTAL NBC 6

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (NBC News) – It took some animated improvisation to wrap up a COVID-19 shortened season of “The Blacklist” last spring.

“I was grateful we were able to get one more show…give them something a little different too,” says Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper on the show.

Now, the Blacklist task force has reassembled for tonight’s premiere, and Elizabeth Keen has secretly taken sides with her mom, Katarina, in order to take down Red Reddington.

That sets the stage for an action-packed season.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss