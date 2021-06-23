‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 finale could see exit of major character

(NBC) – Tonight’s the season finale for NBC’s drama “The Blacklist” and according to some reports, it could be the final appearance of a major character.

Some entertainment trade papers indicate Megan Boone and her character, Liz Keen, will leave the show after tonight.

The actress isn’t confirming the rumors and neither is NBC, but the network’s description for tonight’s episode reads “Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity.”

“That mystery seems to be the key that will unlock the kind of life that she hopes to have, which is maybe a little calmer than it has been,” said Boone. “May not make for a great show, but it’ll be much more peaceful for Liz.”

“The Blacklist” Season 8 finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6.