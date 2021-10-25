The Champ is Here! Hot dog eating champion returns to defend pizza eating title on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – You may know Joey Chestnut for his hot dog eating prowess, but did you know that the Kentucky native scarfs down pizza too?

Chestnut is the defending Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Champion.

“Joey Chestnut holds the world record set at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Metairie in July 2019 after eating an astonishing 6.5 two-foot slices of pizza in 10 minutes.”

So is Chestnut going to beat his record in 2021?

You can find out on November 13 in Baton Rouge.

Chestnut is going to compete against other competitive eaters outside Tiger Stadium before the Tigers take on Arkansas.

“Joey is amazing,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani said. “We’re excited that he’s able to come back to put on another incredible eating display. The lineup will be first-rate and the atmosphere will be electric.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza is providing a taste of what it will look like on November 13 with video from the 2019 contest.

“I am stoked to defend my Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Champion title and to hang out with LSU fans prior to their game against Arkansas,” Chestnut said. “We had a lot of fun at the Metairie Fat Boy’s back in 2019 and I can’t wait to do it all again in Baton Rouge.”

Whoever wins the Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship will receive a championship belt and a portion of the $3,000 purse.