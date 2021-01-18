The Lynn Vance Show 153: SLT’s production of ‘BOB: A Life in Five Acts’ debuts virtually this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for something uplifting, fun and safe this weekend, or for the next month, look no further.

Shreveport’s Little Theater and Fairfield Studios have the answer – the premiere of a virtual production designed to tickle funny bones and warm hearts. The play, “Bob: A Life in Five Acts,” is a wacky road-tripping comedy directed by John Daniel.

Starring in this delightful romp are Josh Hires, Liesl Cruz, Barbara Leonard-Holmes, Jason Woods and Camren Hohn.

Written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, “Bob: A Life in Five Acts” is an oddball comedy that tells the life story of Bob as he goes from a baby abandoned in the bathroom of a White Castle restaurant to a mythic folk legend known by everyone in America.

Along the way, Bob travels the country from state-to-state and meets hundreds of other people as he strives to become a “Great Man.” Each person he meets -from lion tamers and angry wolves to lusty waitresses and even a one-armed roulette dealer – has a profound effect on Bob, as he does on them. But Bob, together with each of these eclectic and beautiful people, change the country for good (and oddly) forever.

The production was filmed live on stage at Shreveport Little Theatre by Fairfield Studios and on Saturday will be available to watch online until Feb. 24.

The actors were masked during rehearsals and practiced social distancing; they only removed their masks for the actual filming. One actor who comes into heavy contact with the public daily chose to wear a face shield but this did not affect his performance.

Although SLT is not able to produce live in-house shows right now, they are striving to still entertain the public and hopes viewers will enjoy this wacky and endearing comedy as much as they enjoyed making it.

The play will be available for online on demand viewing beginning at 12 a.m. Friday and run through midnight Feb. 24 on ShowTix4U.com.

Tickets are $15. Ticket holders will be emailed a link to the production. Pre-show ticket sales are online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439, at shreveportlittletheatre.com, or on SLT’s Facebook page.

For more information, call the box office at (318) 424-4439 or visit the box office on Tuesday or Thursday, from noon until 4 p.m.