The Lynn Vance Show 159 / Lynn and Darran make a Yum Yum dessert

Lynn and Darran visited Yum Yum Dessert Bar located at 804 E. Kings Hwy. They are Shreveport’s first rolled ice cream shop. They use fresh ingredients and if you do nothing more than go to watch them prepare your ice cream, that’s enough because it’s an experience.

They let Lynn and Darran make their own dessert after a demonstration. You can be the judge on if you would eat the one they made.

Yum Yum’s hours are Monday-Thursday 2-8 Friday & Saturday 12-9 Sunday 12-6. For more info check out their Facebook page by clicking HERE.

If you have a place you want Lynn to visit email her at lvance@nexstar.tv.