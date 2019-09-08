“The Tonight Show” tackles Sunday nights on KTAL NBC 6

NEW YORK, NY (NBC News) – “Sunday Night Football” returns this weekend with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Joining the party on several Sunday nights this fall is Jimmy Fallon, with special post-football editions of “The Tonight Show.”

“Either you can continue your celebration with your team, or, if your team lost, I’ll make you feel better,” Fallon says of his Sunday shows.

This week Jimmy’s got Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Kelly Clarkson lined up for his special Sunday “Tonight Show” episode, with musical guest Kane Brown.

