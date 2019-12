LOS ANGELES, CA (KTAL) – Kelly Clarkson has another winner on The Voice.

Jake Hoot was crowned the winner of season 17 of the hit show.

This is the third winner from team Kelly Clarkson. Her previous winners were Brynn Cartelli and Chevel Shepherd.

The next season of The Voice will return in February to KTAL NBC 6.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.