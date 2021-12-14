The Voice: Shreveport native Jershika Maple brings coaches, audience to their feet in final performance

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday night, Shreveport native Jershika Maple gave her final performance on NBC’s “The Voice,” singing Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down,” along with a riveting rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” that brought all the celebrity coaches to their feet and the audience clapping to the beat.

Maple, who joined Kelly Clarkson’s team after the Blind Audition, was later stolen by John Legend during the Battles.

It turned out to be a great decision, as she was twice voted through by viewers during the live shows, and never needed to be saved by her coach or the Instant Save.

After Monday’s show, Maple talked about how much fun she had, as well as about advice she got from Legend and the possibility of being named the winner Tuesday night.