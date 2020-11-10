Your Local Election Headquarters
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

‘This Is Us’ returns after Election Day break to tackle race and family

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — After an Election Day break, “This Is Us” returns for a new episode tonight.

The show’s second episode of the new season got many people talking.

Among the most buzzed-about scenes was one between Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall and his adopted sister Kate, played by Chrissy Metz, where he talks to her about the rare discussions of race within their family.

“It was confrontational, you know, and it was uncomfortable, and I think it was sort of exactly representative of how difficult it is for people of different cultures and racial backgrounds to address these things in a head-on way,” Brown says.

Watch “This Is Us” tonight on KTAL NBC 6 at 8 p.m.

About “This Is Us”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss