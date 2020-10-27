‘This Is Us’ returns to KTAL NBC 6

(NBC NEWS) — “This Is Us” returns tonight with a two-hour season premiere, and even though the show may be fictional, it’s incorporating some of the real-life realities we’ve experienced this year.

“There’s no way you can’t address it,” says series star Chrissy Metz. “There’s no way we can’t talk about it.”

The storyline will feature not the impact of the pandemic, but also the social unrest that’s unsettled so many.

“Just know that we are discussing all that’s going on in the world right now,” Metz says.

More: http://bit.ly/3a90Rb6

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.