(NBC) — Tuesday night was an emotional one for fans of NBC’s “This Is Us” with the airing of the series finale, and it was emotional for the cast as well.

In a recent interview, Mandy Moore, who has played Rebecca Pearson for the past six years, talked about saying farewell to her character and what is next for her as the series ends.

Moore and her “This Is Us” castmates wrapped up shooting the series about three weeks ago; Tuesday, the last episode aired on TV.

“I think watching the end of the series, along with the audience, will probably make it feel more real,” said Moore. “Right now. I’m still kind of in disbelief that it’s over.”

Last week, the children of Moore’s character, Rebecca, said goodbyes to their dementia-stricken mother even as she experienced a dreamlike farewell aboard a train.

When asked about how much she would miss playing Rebecca, Moore said it would not be easy.

“I get emotional thinking about it,” said Moore. “It’s hard. I feel like saying goodbye to my, my family and my friends was really hard. But like, I haven’t really come to terms with the fact that I have to say goodbye to her yet. Like, I have to detach from her.”

She also revealed how playing the character will profoundly impact the rest of her life.

“I get to live with this woman inside of me forever now,” said Moore. “I have sort of this template, this guidepost of what it means to be a mom and what it means to love your family unconditionally, and, and how, what a gift.”

Moore will have her son Gus in tow next month for her first concert tour in 15 years supporting her new album “In Real Life” and its title track.

“My husband, Taylor, who’s a musician, he and I wrote the whole record together; it was like, our way of finding catharsis during a strange time was just to lean on music and turn to each other and to write,” said Moore.

It’s a new opportunity she is looking forward to easing the loss of the series.

“To take the music on the road with my husband, you know, kind of a family adventure this summer, is also a great way to process my emotions of, of ending this really significant chapter of my life with ‘This Is Us,’” said Moore.

And Moore knows fans will be processing emotions as well.

“I think people are going to be very satisfied with the way things are wrapped up because they’re not completely wrapped up because that’s not realistic to life. Right?” said Moore. “I think it will be very satisfying.”

As only the Pearson family can say goodbye.

Mandy Moore 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, June 10 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

Saturday, June 11 – The Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Sunday, June 12 – The Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC

Tuesday, June 14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Wednesday, June 15 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

Friday, June 17 – The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg – Williamsburg, VA

Saturday, June 18 – Music Box at the Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, June 19 – Royale – Boston, MA

Tuesday, June 21 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT

Wednesday, June 22 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON, Canada

Thursday, June 23 – Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, PA

Saturday, June 25 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Wednesday, July 06 – AT&T Performing Arts Center – Strauss Square – Dallas, TX

Thursday, July 07 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

Friday, July 08 – The Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX

Sunday, July 10 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Monday, July 11- The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

Tuesday, July 12 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, July 14 – The Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

Friday, July 15 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, July 17 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Monday, July 18 – Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR

Wednesday, July 20 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Thursday, July 21 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA

Friday, July 22 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, July 24 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI