Tyler Perry’s work honored with 2020 Governors Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Perry has won awards from the NAACP and BET. Now he’s getting a big one from the Television Academy: He and his foundation are the recipients of the 2020 Governors Award.

The prize, picked by the academy board of governors, honors Perry “for his unprecedented achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities.”

Perry has so far created 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, 13 television shows and two bestselling books. The Atlanta-based producer was one of the first major filmmakers to power back up production in the wake of the coronavirus health crisis.

“Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience,” said Governors Award selection committee Chair Eva Basler in a statement.

The award honors an individual or organization in the television arts and sciences whose achievement is “so exceptional and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.”

Previous recipients of the Governors Award include “Star Trek,” “American Idol,” “Masterpiece Theater” and Comic Relief.