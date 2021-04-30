Wanted: Extras for new movie being made in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – Filmmakers in Burlington, North Carolina, are trying to gather 500 extras before shooting a scene in a new movie on Sunday.

Cornelius Muller Productions has begun work on a new film called “Making Him Famous.”

The majority of the background extras will be needed until around 6:00 p.m., while 100-200 volunteers will be asked to stay until around 10 p.m.

The role is not paid.

The scene will be shot at 1:30 p.m. ET at The Lamb’s Chapel – Airport Campus, the production company said.

The film is directed by Burgess Jenkins and centers around the life of fictional character Mario King, a young man who follows his faith on a journey of self-discovery and fame.

It stars Vonii Bristow, Morgan Graham, Cornelius Muller Joseph Gray and Ashlee Payne.