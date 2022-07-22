NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 42nd Annual Natchitoches, NSU Folk Festival returns after a two-year hiatus.

The event will take place from 9 am to 10 pm on Saturday, July 23rd, inside the Prather Coliseum.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together: The Power of Traditional Culture.”

It will be a day filled with fun for the entire family. Featuring folk foods, Cajun dance lessons, a fiddle championship, and so much more!

Director of the Louisiana Folklife Center Education, Shane Rassmussen, joins us in the studio to tell us what we can expect.