Wheel of Fortune contestant gives hilarious introduction about ‘loveless marriage’, ‘rotten grandson’

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Could it be the best “Wheel of Fortune” introduction of all time?

Blair Davis appeared on Monday night’s episode of the game show. He was introduced as a trucking business owner, and then he gave his own description of himself.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” he said.

