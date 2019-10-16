Wheel of Fortune contestant gives hilarious introduction about ‘loveless marriage’, ‘rotten grandson’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Could it be the best “Wheel of Fortune” introduction of all time?

Blair Davis appeared on Monday night’s episode of the game show. He was introduced as a trucking business owner, and then he gave his own description of himself.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mel Robbins Show Sweepstakes
More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss