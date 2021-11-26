Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?

“Frosty the Snowman” hasn’t melted after all these years. (AP Photo/HO/Classic Media)

(Nexstar) – You won’t need two eyes made out of coal to watch “Frosty the Snowman” this year.

The friendly snowman and his pals can be seen in the holiday classic on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:00 p.m. CST CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately afterward.

Freeform will also be showing ‘Frosty’ on:

Saturday, Dec. 4, 6:10 p.m. CST

Sunday, Dec. 5, 4:00 p.m. CST

Sunday, Dec. 19, 5:10 p.m. CST

Monday, Dec. 20, 3:40 p.m. CST

Friday, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m. CST

Saturday, Dec. 25, 4:05 p.m. CST

If you prefer the Peanuts gang to snowmen, there’s another TV classic coming up for you.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

This iconic special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “For Auld Lang Syne,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.