William Joyce’s Oscar-winning film immortalized in permanent exhibit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s William Joyce celebrates the opening of a permanent exhibit at the newly opened Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian, MS (MCM-Meridian).

It’s based on his Academy Award-winning animated short film, “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.”

“The Children’s Museum – Meridian is a beautiful and ambitious addition to the cultural landscape of Mississippi,” said Joyce. “I’m proud that they chose to model the library section of the museum after Morris’ library. It’s a stunning tribute to the book and film and I hope it’ll fire up the imaginations of kids for years and years and years.”

Joyce was instrumental in the exhibit’s creation.

“I gave them some of the miniature sets that were used in the filming and they actually built replicas of them,” Joyce shared.

Even in the digital age, Joyce says people, and especially children, still love to hold a book in their hands and flip through the pages.

“There’s something tactile about it… so easy,” Joyce explained. “It works. It doesn’t need a battery. You can drop it. You can even drop it in the water and it will still work.”

His childhood love of books and his career of writing and illustrating them, makes him appreciate the libraries which house his printed portals to adventure.

“To get excited to go to a place where books dwell is a wonderful thing. A new library is always… it’s like getting a house of worship for those who love story,” said Joyce. “They’re such a luxury for your mind and your imagination. That we still go through the trouble and expense of building them gives me hope.”

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Click here to learn more about MCM – Meridian.