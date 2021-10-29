Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom

Singer Zayn Malik appears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2017, left, model Yolanda Hadid appears at a book signing for her memoir “Believe Me” in New York on Sept. 13, 2017, center, and model Gigi Hadid appears at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York on Sept. 9, 2021. Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid during a Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “continuous cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said, calling her an “f——— Dutch slut” and telling her to stay away from his daughter.

Malik, 28, also told Gigi Hadid to “defend your partner against your f——— mother in my house,” according to charging documents filed in Bucks County. He also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also at the house, the documents said.

Malik entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment Wednesday. The plea means that Malik refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count, or nearly a year total. He must complete an anger management class, and be screened for and “if approved,” complete a domestic violence program. He was also ordered to have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or the man. Probation could be lifted in six months if Malik satisfies the conditions, according to documents.

Malik addressed the charges on Twitter, writing that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.” He complained the case had been leaked to the media and called it a “private matter.”

A representative for Gigi Hadid issued a statement to People magazine that said she “asks for privacy during this time.”

Malik and Gigi Hadid, 26, have a 1-year-old daughter together. The couple had been dating off-and-on for several years. She has become one of the world’s most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to strike out as a solo artist.