'Baby Shark' being made into animated series

CNN - Youtube sensation "Baby Shark" is going to be a cartoon on Nickelodeon.

Sorry parents, you can't escape it.

The company is teaming up with SmartStudy - the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that made the song.

Baby Shark became a breakout sensation when it launched on Youtube in November 2015.

Since then, it's gotten nearly 3 billion views and recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

So when will the dreaded ear-worm make its way back to your living rooms?

Nickelodeon hasn't released a date just yet.



---

