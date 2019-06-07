'Baby Shark' being made into animated series
CNN - Youtube sensation "Baby Shark" is going to be a cartoon on Nickelodeon.
Sorry parents, you can't escape it.
The company is teaming up with SmartStudy - the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that made the song.
Baby Shark became a breakout sensation when it launched on Youtube in November 2015.
Since then, it's gotten nearly 3 billion views and recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.
So when will the dreaded ear-worm make its way back to your living rooms?
Nickelodeon hasn't released a date just yet.
